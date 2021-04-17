Windsor, Apr 17 (AP) People across Britain have observed one minute of silence in honour of the late Prince Philip just before his royal ceremonial funeral got under way inside St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Philip, who was consort to Queen Elizabeth II for 73 years, died April 9, just two months shy of his 100th birthday.

His coffin, draped in his personal standard and topped with a wreath of flowers and his naval cap and sword have, arrived at St. George's Chapel inside Windsor Castle. The queen and senior royals accompanied the coffin as it was carried on a specially adapted Land Rover.

Only 30 close family members and friends will attend the service, amid nationwide restrictions designed to slow the spread of COVID-19. While the proceedings are being broadcast live around the world, members of the public won't be able to watch any part of the procession or service in person because of the pandemic. (AP)

