Lahore [Pakistan] February 13 (ANI): A coalition of public servants continued its protest for a third consecutive day on Thursday, deepening embarrassment for a provincial setup already accused of moving slowly on employee welfare.

The Grand Alliance, an umbrella platform of teachers and workers from several departments has refused to budge without legally binding notifications. Demonstrators began gathering early in the day at the main entrance, waving placards and chanting against recent policy decisions. Though the agitation stayed non-violent, heavy policing and diversions choked traffic around the administrative zone, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, a striking element of the sit-in has been the visibility of women educators. Participants travelling from cities including Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan and Rawalpindi took turns on the microphone, arguing that new rules have squeezed household finances and clouded career futures.

Speakers repeatedly said morale in public schools was slipping as uncertainty over benefits grows. At the heart of the dispute lies the fate of thousands serving on contracts. Protest leaders insist many fulfil the standards for permanent induction and want the government to restore Rule 17-A, which previously enabled regularisation. They also object to revisions in leave encashment, saying retirees now face smaller payouts than they had planned for.

Family pension changes drew similar anger. Employees maintained that survivors of civil servants are being left exposed by what they view as cost-cutting disguised as reform. Another flashpoint is pay progression: the alliance demands higher scales for MPhil and PhD holders, arguing that ignoring qualifications will discourage professional development, as cited by The Express Tribune.

By evening, word emerged of informal outreach from officials, but organisers dismissed it as another attempt to buy time. Representatives reiterated a familiar line: promises without paperwork will not end the encampment. Even under tight security, protesters pledged to prolong what they call an uncompromising struggle until the administration produces written orders, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

