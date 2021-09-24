Belgrade, Sep 24 (AP) A public bus swerved off the road into a children's playground in a residential area of Belgrade, injuring several people, the state RTS television reported Friday.

The bus broke through a fence at around 1:30 p.m., stormed across the playground and hit a parked car at the other end, the RTS report said.

Photos from the scene in the Zemun suburb of Serbia's capital city showed a red bus along with smashed playground facilities.

Authorities have not yet issued an official statement or specified how many people were hurt and if any suffered serious injuries. (AP)

