Balochistan [Pakistan], November 16 (ANI): The Balochistan Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has strongly condemned the increasing cases of enforced disappearances and the shutdown of internet services in the region, calling them attempts by state authorities to suppress reports of human rights violations.

In a post on X, the BYC stated, "Cases of forced disappearances are increasing rapidly, while internet services have been shut down to curb the reporting of such incidents. Since much of Balochistan already lacks access to internet and mobile data services, the shutting down of data services in major regions appears to be an attempt to censor information about human rights violations by state authorities in Balochistan."

Last month alone, 127 cases of enforced disappearances were reported across Balochistan. Victims include activists, students, and ordinary citizens, all allegedly targeted for their perceived opposition to state policies. Families of the victims remain in despair, as authorities have refused to acknowledge the detainees' whereabouts or provide any legal recourse.

The BYC provided details of several victims abducted in October, including Ahmed Ali Bugti from Dera Bugti, Tahir Ali from Hoshab, Talal Baloch and Amir Baloch from Dasht Kech, and Muhammad Hassan from Kalan.

In more recent incidents, Norouz, son of Muhammad Islam and a resident of Panjgur, was forcibly disappeared from Hub Chowki. Notably, Norouz had been subjected to enforced disappearances twice before.

Similarly, Nusratullah, son of Sardar Liaquat, and Muhammad Hassan, son of Munshi Abdullah, were abducted by the armed forces. Munir, son of Assa, was also forcibly disappeared in the coastal city of Gwadar.

The BYC further urged international attention to the worsening situation in Balochistan. "We urge human rights advocates and organizations to take serious action against such horrific crimes. The Baloch people are facing severe human rights violations and are being subjected to genocide. It is hard to find a family or household in Balochistan that has not been affected by state oppression," it said. (ANI)

