The excitement for the 2024 Miss Universe pageant is soaring as the grand finale is set to take place on November 16, 2024, at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico. Contestants from 125 countries and territories are competing for the prestigious crown. The reigning Miss Universe, Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua, will crown her successor during the event, marking the conclusion of the 73rd edition of the renowned beauty pageant. Fans from all over the world will be watching the live broadcast of the finale, with the show being streamed globally. Miss Universe 2024 Country-Wise Telecast Date and Time: When To Watch the 73rd Miss Universe in Your Country? Check Detailed Time Zones for India, US, UK, Mexico, Australia and Others.

Miss Universe 2024 Finale Live Telecast Details

According to a report shared by Parade, the 73rd Miss Universe finale will air live on November 16, at 8 PM ET/7 PM CT/5 PM PT. Viewers in India can catch the event at 6.30 AM. on Sunday, November 17. In addition to traditional broadcasts, the pageant will be available for live streaming on the official Miss Universe YouTube channel, allowing fans from anywhere in the world to witness the finale of the beauty pageant. The grand event will be hosted by Mario Lopez and Olivia Culpo. Miss Universe Winners From India: From Sushmita Sen to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, a Look at Past Winners Ahead of 73rd Miss Universe.

Check The Link Below For Miss Universe 2024 Finals Live Streaming

Adding to the excitement, on November 14 the Miss Universe organisation unveiled a stunning new crown, “Lumière de l’Infini” (The Light of Infinity), which will be presented to the winner of this year’s pageant. Representing India on the global stage is Rhea Singha from Ahmedabad.

