Balochistan [Pakistan], April 6 (ANI): The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has strongly condemned the extrajudicial killings of three Baloch youth whose bodies were discovered in Mashkai, Awaran district of Balochistan, following a night of intense raids and abductions by Pakistani security forces.

During the operation, Zahoor Baloch, son of Huzoor Bakhsh, and Shah Nawaz Baloch, son of Jalal Baloch, were abducted by security forces. Tragically, their bodies were later found dumped, showing signs of severe torture, BYC highlighted.

In a post on X, BYC stated, "Extrajudicial killings intensified as three enforced disappeared youth were killed and dumped by security forces in Mashkai, Awaran. On the night of April 5, 2025, Pakistani security forces raided a village in Hardoi in Mashkai, Awaran district of Balochistan. The local population was severely tortured and harassed during this operation."

In a parallel tragedy, Habib Baloch, son of Eid Muhammad, from Traatdan Mashkai, who had been forcibly disappeared 20 days earlier, was also found dead under similar circumstances. According to his relatives, Habib had been in the custody of Pakistani forces for the entire period before his extrajudicial execution, BYC cited.

The BYC expressed its grave concern, emphasizing that such acts of violence, torture, and extrajudicial killings are clear violations of international human rights law, particularly the conventions surrounding enforced disappearances and summary executions.

BYC stated, "These incidents underscore a disturbing pattern of human rights abuses in Balochistan, including enforced disappearances, torture, and extrajudicial killings by the State. The international community must take immediate action to hold the Pakistani authorities accountable and ensure justice for the oppressed Baloch nation."

Balochistan encounters several difficulties, such as government repression, enforced disappearances, and the extrajudicial killings of activists, intellectuals, and civilians. The region faces economic marginalization, inadequate infrastructure, and restricted political independence. Although it is rich in natural resources, local communities rarely reap the benefits, and forced disappearances continue to be a prevalent issue. (ANI)

