California [US], August 21 (ANI): The California Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition filed by Republican legislators seeking to halt Governor Gavin Newsom's plan to redraw the state's congressional map, The Hill reported.

"Petitioners have failed to meet their burden of establishing a basis for relief at this time under California Constitution article IV, section 8," the court said in a brief order posted to the docket, according to The Hill.

The ruling clears the path for the California legislature to vote as early as Thursday on a package that would schedule a special election this November, paving the way for Democrats to push a more favorable House map ahead of the 2026 midterms, The Hill reported.

Republicans had argued the plan violated the state constitution's 30-day waiting period for passing bills unless three-fourths of lawmakers agree to waive the rule. Democrats sought to bypass the requirement by replacing the text of bills introduced earlier in the year with new redistricting language.

Four GOP lawmakers -- Sen. Tony Strickland, Sen. Suzette Martinez Valladares, Assemblyman Tri Ta, and Assemblywoman Kate Sanchez -- filed the petition on Tuesday asking the court to stop Democrats from moving forward until September 18, a timeline state officials said would make a November 4 special election impossible. Attorneys for the petitioners admitted the case was unprecedented but warned that allowing Democrats' strategy would be "comically absurd," The Hill noted.

In a joint statement after the ruling, the Republican legislators said the fight was not over."This means Governor Newsom and the Democrats' plan to gut the voter-created Citizens Redistricting Commission, silence public input, and stick taxpayers with a $200+ million bill will proceed," the statement reads.

"We will continue to challenge this unconstitutional power grab in the courts and at the ballot box. Californians deserve fair, transparent elections, not secret backroom deals to protect politicians," it added.

The case comes as Newsom intensifies his pushback against Republican-led redistricting in Texas, framing California's effort as part of a broader political battle over House control, The Hill reported. (ANI)

