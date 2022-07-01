Phnom Penh [Cambodia], July 1 (ANI/Xinhua): Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn will attend the seventh Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) Foreign Ministers' Meeting to be held on July 4 in Bagan, Myanmar, the Cambodian foreign ministry said in a press statement on Friday.

Under the theme "Solidarity for Peace and Prosperity", the seventh LMC foreign ministers' meeting will be a venue to further broaden cooperation and bonds of friendship among LMC countries, according to the Cambodian foreign ministry statement.

The LMC foreign ministers will evaluate the progress made in the implementation of the Five-Year Plan of Action on the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (2018-2022), chart future directions for broadening cooperation, and further strengthen the bonds of friendship and mutual support among the countries, in the spirit of promoting socio-economic development, particularly at a time of unprecedented global threat, it said.

The LMC foreign ministers will also attend the unveiling ceremony of the LMC National Coordination Unit (Myanmar) Building, according to the statement.

The LMC consists of six countries -- China, Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, and Vietnam. The Lancang River originates on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau in southwestern China. It is called the Mekong River as it flows through the other five countries before emptying into the sea. (ANI/Xinhua)

