Ottawa [Canada], March 20 (ANI): China has executed four Canadian nationals on drug-related charges, a move that has drawn strong condemnation from the Canadian government and further strained diplomatic relations between the two countries, the New York Times reported.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly confirmed the executions on Wednesday, stating that Ottawa had sought clemency for the individuals but was ultimately unsuccessful.

"We will continue to engage with China as we'll continue to not only strongly condemn but also ask for leniency for other Canadians that are facing similar situations," Joly told reporters.

The executions were first reported by The Globe and Mail, citing Canada's Department of Global Affairs. According to the report, the executions took place earlier this year, though no specific dates were provided. The Chinese Embassy in Ottawa defended the decision, emphasising the country's strict penalties on drug-related crimes.

Joly said that both she and former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had made direct appeals to Beijing to prevent the executions. The four individuals, who held Canadian and Chinese citizenship, had been facing criminal charges linked to drug offences, according to Chinese authorities. However, China does not recognise dual nationality, treating them solely as Chinese citizens under its legal system.

A statement from Ottawa, cited by The Globe and Mail, condemned the executions as "inconsistent with basic human dignity." The Canadian government has not released the names of those executed, respecting the wishes of their families.

John Kamm, founder of the Dui Hua Foundation, a San Francisco-based human rights organisation that advocates for individuals on death row in China, confirmed that he had been involved in lobbying efforts on behalf of the four men but could not disclose further details due to privacy concerns. He noted that the cases were handled in Guangdong province and described it as "highly unusual" for China to execute four foreigners within a short period.

The judicial review process for the four men had been ongoing for two years before the executions were carried out, Kamm said.

Tensions between Canada and China have been high since late 2018 when the Chinese government detained Canadian citizens Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, following Canada's arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver at the request of US authorities. The arrests of Kovrig and Spavor were widely criticised as acts of "hostage diplomacy," with the two men eventually released in 2021 after Meng was allowed to return to China, reported the New York Times.

Since then, relations have remained strained. Trudeau and senior members of his cabinet have increasingly spoken out against China over human rights concerns, espionage allegations, and accusations of Chinese interference in Canadian elections. Joly previously described China as an "increasingly disruptive global power" and cautioned Canadian businesses about the risks of operating there.

On Wednesday, Joly reiterated Canada's condemnation of the executions, stating that Ottawa would continue advocating for other Canadians facing similar legal proceedings in China. The Chinese Embassy, however, dismissed Canada's criticism, insisting that the cases were handled according to Chinese law. "The facts of the crimes committed by the Canadian nationals involved in the cases are clear, and the evidence is solid and sufficient," the embassy said in a statement. It also urged Canada to respect China's judicial sovereignty and to "stop making irresponsible remarks."

Among those still facing capital punishment in China is Canadian citizen Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, who was initially sentenced to 15 years in prison for drug trafficking. His sentence was later escalated to the death penalty in 2019 following a swift retrial, which took place shortly after Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, the New York Times reported.

Maya Wang, associate China director at Human Rights Watch, warned that foreign nationals in China remain vulnerable to arbitrary detention and opaque legal proceedings. "Foreigners, like every person in China, are at risk of all kinds of arbitrary detentions and unfair trials," she said. "The universe of cases is really big and we only hear about some of them occasionally."

Lynette Ong, a professor specialising in Chinese politics at the University of Toronto, said the timing of these executions suggests that Beijing is maintaining pressure on Canada in diplomatic negotiations. "After the release of the two Michaels, people had hoped for a thaw in relations, but that has not taken place on a substantive scale," Ong said. "The timing of these executions is a way for Beijing to keep up the pressure and keep up the leverage over Canada in bilateral discussions." (ANI)

