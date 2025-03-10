Canada’s incoming Prime Minister, Mark Carney, has made a strong statement against any form of integration with the United States, asserting that “Canada never, ever will be part of America in any way, shape, or form.” Speaking on trade policies, Carney emphasized his firm stance on tariffs, declaring that his government will continue imposing them until the U.S. demonstrates “respect” toward Canada. His remarks signal a potential shift toward a more assertive trade policy, amid ongoing economic tensions between the two nations. In a sharp rebuke of Canada-U.S. relations, Carney stated, “These are dark days. Dark days brought on by a country we can no longer trust.” His comments signal a shift toward a more assertive trade policy, with his administration expected to focus on national sovereignty and economic independence. Mark Carney To Become New PM of Canada: Liberal Party Elects Mark Carney As Its Leader, To Replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

PM-Designate Mark Carney Declares US ‘No Longer Trustworthy,’

BREAKING: Canada's incoming PM Mark Carney says regarding the United States, 'these are dark days. Dark days brought on by a country we can no longer trust.' — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 9, 2025

BREAKING: Canada's incoming PM Mark Carney says, 'Canada never, ever will be part of America in any way, shape or form' and that 'my government will keep tariffs on until the Americans show us respect' — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)