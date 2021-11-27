Toronto [Canada], November 27 (ANI): The Hindu Forum Canada on Friday observed a remembrance day at Dundas Square, Toronto to commemorate the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

On November 26, 2008, in India's financial capital, terrorists succeeded in killing 170 people, including 26 nationals from 15 countries around the world, and severely injuring another 304.

Two Canadian citizens were among the people who lost their lives in the terror attack. Another six people were injured in the attacks. Dr Mike Stewart Moss and his partner Elizabeth Russel were shot dead by the terrorists.

Montreal based actor and director Michael Rudder suffered three gunshot wounds; Helen Connolly, a Yoga instructor from Markham, Ontario, sustained a bullet injury; and Raynor Burke from Toronto narrowly saved his life by escaping from a broken window.

Other Canadians who were caught up at the locations of the attack included Manuela Testolini, ex-wife of pop star Prince and middle-aged Canadian couple Larry & Bernie, who barricaded themselves in their hotel room to escape the terrorists.

The members of Hindu Forum Canada urged the Canadian Government to declare November 26 as the Day of Remembrance for the victims of the Mumbai terrorist attack.

The organization also urged the Canadian Government to ask Pakistan to prosecute all the conspirators including the state actors so that the families can finally experience a sense of closure.

Even after the passage of 13 years, the horror of terror remains fresh for those who were affected by the attack. The organization displayed the hashtag #CanadiansAwaitJustice at Toronto's busiest place.

In Montreal city of Canada, Desi Times, MQM Montreal and ICO wrote a letter to authorities to commemorate Dr Mike Stewart Moss and his partner Elizabeth Russel who was shot dead by the terrorists. (ANI)

