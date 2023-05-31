Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Ridgeland (US), May 31 (AP) Authorities Tuesday investigated a van-car collision that injured 14 people, including two fatally, in northwestern Wisconsin.

The crash along Highway 25 north of Ridgeland occurred Monday evening when a van carrying 10 people was struck by a car carrying four teenagers, the Barron County Sheriff's Department said.

A 13-year-old boy from the car and a 54-year-old man riding in the van died from their injuries, the sheriff's department said.

A 54-year-old man who was driving the van and two 17-year-olds from the car were flown from the scene in critical condition, the department said.

The remainder of the occupants from the van and the car were taken to hospitals with serious to minor injuries, the department said.

A deputy was treated for smoke inhalation after the van caught fire following the crash. (AP)

