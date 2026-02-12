Ottawa [Canada], February 12 (ANI): A sweeping investigation has raised fresh alarm over the global footprint of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), detailing how hundreds of organisations in Canada alone are allegedly intertwined with China's United Front system, as reported by The Epoch Times.

According to The Epoch Times, drawing on research from the Jamestown Foundation, analysts identified at least 575 Canadian groups with identifiable connections to the CCP's influence apparatus. Across Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and Germany, the figure surpasses 2,000.

Also Read | JPhotos: How To View Pictures of Prominent People From Epstein Files via Jmail.world.

The report's author, Cheryl Yu, argued that the United Front Work Department is designed to project power subtly, embedding party preferences into foreign political, economic and cultural life without the drama of overt pressure.

Speaking at a public event, she portrayed it as a system that works through relationships, prestige and access, gradually normalising Beijing-friendly viewpoints.

Also Read | Jesse Van Rootselaar, Transgender Woman Behind Tumbler Ridge School Shooting, First Killed Her Mother and Step-Brother at Home.

Yu stated that Canada's open institutions and vibrant diaspora communities make it a particularly attractive terrain.

Past warnings from intelligence officials, the newspaper noted, have suggested Beijing views influence in Ottawa as a way to soften resistance within alliances it considers obstacles to its rise.

The network catalogued in the study is broad, comprising hometown societies, alumni circles, friendship groups, trade bodies, student organisations, professional associations, and media outlets.

Many present themselves as community or cultural initiatives, yet research indicates that continued engagement with United Front representatives often steers them toward reproducing official CCP narratives, as reported by The Epoch Times.

Former Air Force commander Christopher Coates said the approach is frequently misread because it is not primarily about stealing secrets. Instead, he explained, it conditions the environment so pushback against Beijing diminishes before it can gather force.

Yu highlighted that most interactions occur in legal grey zones and that rank-and-file participants may not recognise any political dimension.

Nevertheless, critics argue that the cumulative impact can be profound, influencing debate, discouraging dissent, and extending the party's voice deep into democratic societies, as reported by The Epoch Times. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)