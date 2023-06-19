Kathmandu [Nepal], June 19 (ANI): The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) have reportedly escalated their political engagements in Nepal, sparking speculations about its "hidden strategic mission and pursuit of power consolidation," Nepal-based EPardafas reported.

Intelligence sources have hinted that a high-level team from the CCP's International Liaison Department is presently engaging in discussions with prominent political figures in Nepal, according to EPardafas report.

On Sunday, Chinese leaders, including Chu Min, the political chief, held separate meetings with influential figures like CPN (UML) Chairman KP Sharma Oli, Rashtriya Swatantra Party leader Swarnim Wagle and Rashtriya Prajatantra Party Chairman Rajendra Lingden at their respective party headquarters.

Notably, these meetings were carried out without the presence of representatives from Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Consequently, social media platforms have become abuzz with discussions as senior journalists and analysts have openly raised questions about participating political leaders.

The official agenda of the meetings surrounded around Nepal-China relations, the expansion of mutual ties between political parties, the geopolitical landscape, and other pertinent issues. However, experts think that the scope of these talks might extend beyond the stated subjects, as per the EPardafas report.

Chinese leaders are reportedly putting pressure on Nepal to take part in Chinese President Xi Jinping's Global Security Initiative (GSI) and Global Civilization Initiative (GCI), which are part of China's broader strategy to enhance its influence beyond the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Despite a meeting between the Chinese team and Nepalese leaders, sources have hinted that the pressure on Nepal continues discreetly, sparking concerns among some leaders. The Chinese government has been actively promoting its projects under the BRI and the GCI and GSI concepts are considered as an additional means to extend China's influence in developed countries that are not part of the BRI.

Some leaders in Nepal have claimed that a team of Chinese officials has been placing pressure on Nepal to take part in these initiatives, despite Nepal's unwillingness. This alleged pressure has resulted in efforts by China to influence Nepalese leaders despite the leaders themselves being hesitant to openly hold discussions on the matter.

The issue of Nepal's participation in GSI and GCI also caught the attention during CPN (UML) leader and National Assembly Chairman Ganesh Prasad Timilsina's recent visit to China. The Chinese side reportedly requested for Nepal's involvement in GSI and GCI during the visit.

China's insistence on Nepal's involvement in GSI and GCI aligns with its wider attempts to exert influence over Nepal's internal affairs. The development comes after China financed the construction of the Pokhara Regional International Airport. However, concerns have been expressed as the airport has yet to start international flights and domestic flights have also faced challenges.

There is growing apprehension about the airport becoming a debt trap, sparking doubts about the true intentions behind China's involvement in the project. In a similar way, China is set to host the 'Nepal-China Friendship Dragon Boat Race Festival-2023' in Pokhara, EPardafas reported.

The Nepal Tourism Board, the Chinese Embassy in Nepal, and Pokhara Metropolitan City have collaborated to hold this two-day event set to begin on June 23. Eight teams from Nepal, China, and Singapore will be participating in the event, the report said.

Even though Nepal is not an active participant in this initiative, EPardafas reported. However, China still intermittently engages Nepalese school programs and tourism-related activities in its broader framework. (ANI)

