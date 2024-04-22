New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan has proceeded on an official visit to France from April 22 to 25, the Ministry of Defence informed in a press release.

The visit aims to reinforce further the robust defence ties between the two nations, which have gained considerable momentum in the last few years.

"General Anil Chauhan, #CDS_India embarks on an official visit to #France. The visit aims to strengthen bilateral #DefenceCooperation, and exchanging views on areas of common interests between the two Nations. Key highlights include engagements with senior leadership of the French Armed Forces and visits to Defence HQs & reputed industries," said Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff in a post on X.

During his visit, General Anil Chauhan is scheduled to interact with the senior civil and military leadership of France, including his counterpart the French CDS (CEMA), General Thierry Burkhard, Director IHEDN (National Institute for Higher Defence Studies), and Director General Armament, the release added.

General Anil Chauhan will visit the French Space Command, the Land Forces Command and address student officers of the Army and Joint Staff Course at Ecole Militaire (School of Military). He is scheduled to visit and interact with a few reputed defence industries in France, including Safran Group, Naval Group, and Dassault Aviation, it also said.

The CDS will also visit the Neuve-Chappelle Memorial and the Indian Memorial at Villers-Guislain and lay a wreath in honour of the brave Indian soldiers, who made the supreme sacrifice during the First World War, according to the official release.

This comes after French President Emmanuel Macron's state visit to India in January earlier this year. (ANI)

