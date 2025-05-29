New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): The cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan took place on May 10 following contacts between the two DGMOs and while there were conversations between Indian and US leaders on the evolving situation since Operation Sindoor was launched, the issue of trade or tariff did not come up in any of those discussions, the government said on Thursday.

Responding to queries at the weekly media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India's position on the stoppage of military action has been well-articulated.

"Our position on this particular issue that you mentioned has been well articulated. I would refer you to our position that was made clear on May 13. From the time Operation Sindoor commenced on 7th May till the understanding on cessation of firing and military action on May 10, there were conversations between Indian and US leaders on the evolving military situation," Jaiswal said.

"The issue of trade or tariff did not come up in any of those discussions. External Affairs Minister has also made clear that the cessation of firing was decided upon through direct contacts between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan," he added.

Asked about US Commerce Secretary submitting a statement in a US court which claimed that the US mediated in the conflict between India and Pakistan and that trade was used as leverage, Jaiswal said he has stated his position.

"When I state my position, I do it as spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs of the Government of India, with the flags on both sides. That has an implication, means a lot," he said.

India launched Operation Sindoor and carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK in response to Pahalgam terror attack.

India repelled subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases. The two countries agreed to stop military action after Pakistan DGMO contacted his Indian counterpart.

Answering a query about the visit of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to the US, Jaiswal said he met Under Secretary Jeffrey Kessler to advance India-US cooperation on critical and emerging technologies.

"He led our delegation, comprising Deputy NSA for the Inter-Agency discussions on the India-US Compact for the 21st century. This meeting happened in the White House and focused on implementing trust initiatives which is about critical and emerging technology partnerships. They also discussed cooperation in area of defence and energy domains as well as strengthening the QUAD, IMEC, I2U2 initiatives," the spokesperson said.

"Foreign Secretary also had a meeting with the Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and they discussed all aspects of India-US relationship, In particular they agreed that tech, trade and talent will shape the India-US partnership in the 21st century and they both reaffirmed the commitment to further strengthening the India-US comprehensive global strategic partnership. All issues of mutual interest were discussed between India and the United States," he added. (ANI)

