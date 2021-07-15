Beijing [China], July 15 (ANI): At least 14 persons were trapped in a tunnel flooding on Thursday in Zhuhai City of south China's Guangdong Province.

The flooding started at around 3:30 am (local time), said the local emergency management bureau, reported Xinhua.

As per the local authorities, water started gushing out at the construction site of the Shijingshan tunnel which is a part of the Xingye expressway.

Zhuhai has set up on-site rescue headquarters.

The rescue work and investigation into the cause of the accident are underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)