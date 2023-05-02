Beijing [China], May 2 (ANI): At least five people were killed, one was missing and another one was injured after an explosion took place in China's chemical factory on Monday morning, The Global Times reported.

The incident took place at the chemical hydrogen peroxide production area in China's Liaocheng, Shandong province.

Also Read | Donald Trump Rape Trial: ‘Not Surprising’ I Didn’t Call Police, Says Accuser E Jean Carroll.

According to the Global Times, the cause of the incident is still unknown and the investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, China Daily reported that the fire had been extinguished as of Monday afternoon.

Also Read | European Carmakers Look to Indonesia as Alternative to China.

The injured person is being treated at a local hospital while rescue work is still underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)