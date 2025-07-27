A drone view shows buildings and roads are half submerged in floodwaters after heavy rainfalls, in Rongjiang county, Guizhou province (Image/Reuters)

Beijing [China], July 27 (ANI): China's Ministry of Water Resources on Sunday activated a Level 4 emergency response for flood control in Beijing, Xinhua reported.

Since Thursday, the Chaobai River has experienced heavy to torrential rainfall. The Miyun Reservoir, located in the northeast suburbs of Beijing, on Sunday recorded its largest inflow flood since the reservoir was built over six decades ago, according to the ministry.

Also Read | US Plane Crash: Beech 95-B55 Baron Aircraft Carrying 3 People Crashes off California Coast, Search Underway.

Over the next three days, the Chaobai River will continue to experience moderate to heavy rain, and some small and medium-sized rivers within the affected zones may experience floods above the warning level, it said, as per Xinhua.

The ministry urged local authorities to strengthen the monitoring and forecasting of rainfall and water levels and to promptly issue early warning information.

Also Read | Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei 'Spends Day Sleeping and Using Drugs', Says Mossad-Linked X Account.

Measures must be taken to ensure the safety of ongoing projects and reservoirs, enhance dike inspections and defenses, and ensure that risks are detected and mitigated early, it said, as per Xinhua.

The ministry also urged efforts to prevent floods in small and medium-sized rivers and to relocate individuals from dangerous areas in advance, to safeguard the lives and property of the people.

On Saturday, heavy rainfall lashed north China's Hebei Province and Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, causing two deaths and two others missing so far, local authorities told Xinhua.

Widespread torrential rain has persisted across Inner Mongolia since Wednesday, triggering flooding in several areas.

In Xilingol League and cities of Ordos and Ulanqab, more than 22,000 people have been relocated. Over 14,000 pieces or sets of machinery, 737 drainage devices and 8,287 sets of rescue supplies have been deployed across the region, according to the regional emergency management department.

In Fuping County, Baoding City of Hebei, two were killed and two others missing due to the latest round of heavy rainfall starting from Friday.

For the county, the record-breaking downpour has caused direct economic losses of about 203.5 million yuan (about USD 28.5 million).

As of 6 pm (local time) Saturday, more than 46,200 people in the county have been affected by the rainstorms. So far, more than 4,600 local residents have been evacuated, according to the county's flood control and drought relief headquarters.

From 8am on Friday to 8 am on Saturday, precipitation was recorded at 1,854 stations across 12 leagues or prefecture-level areas and 92 banners or counties in Inner Mongolia, with heavy rainfall concentrated in Xilingol League and the cities of Ulanqab, Hohhot and Tongliao, said local meteorological authorities.

In response, the region has activated Level-IV alerts for flooding and geological disasters and a Level-III alert for rainstorms. Currently, it has also allocated 34,000 items or sets of relief supplies to support its affected areas, Xinhua reported. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)