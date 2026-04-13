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Beijing [China], April 13 (ANI): China on Sunday called for unobstructed navigation through the Strait of Hormuz as US President Donald Trump threatened of a total blockade.

"Safeguarding the security, stability, and unimpeded passage in the Strait of Hormuz serves the common interests of the international community," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday, as reported by Xinhua.

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When asked about Trump's tariff threats if China is found supplying arms aid to Iran, Guo said that tariffs have no winners.

"China's position is very clear: tariff wars have no winners," he said, as cited by Global Times.

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The threats come at a critical time as Trump is anticipated to visit Beijing in mid-May for a high-stakes summit with President Xi Jinping. The diplomatic mission was initially planned for early April, but was delayed by the US President, who stated at the time that his presence was required in Washington "to oversee the Iran war."

Earlier on April 8, the Chinese government reaffirmed its commitment to regional stability following acknowledgements of its role in facilitating diplomatic breakthroughs in the Middle East, as reported by China Daily. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning stated that Beijing remains dedicated to fostering a peaceful resolution to ongoing tensions in the region.

The spokesperson's comments came as a direct response to international developments involving the United States and Iran. According to the report, Mao Ning addressed the media after US President Donald Trump credited Beijing with influencing the diplomatic shift, specifically noting that "China had helped bring Iran to the negotiating table."

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is scheduled to visit China to meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

https://x.com/mfa_russia/status/2043607850732187937?s=20

In a post on X, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, "On April 14-15, FM Sergey Lavrov will pay an official visit to China & hold talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. They are expected to discuss a broad range of bilateral issues, along with pressing international & regional matters." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)