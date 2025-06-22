Beijing, Jun 22 (PTI) China on Sunday strongly condemned the US air strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities saying that it is a serious violation of the UN Charter and heightens tensions in West Asia.

Beijing also called on “parties to the conflict, Israel in particular”, to reach a ceasefire as soon as possible, ensure the safety of civilians, and start dialogue and negotiation.

The US on Sunday attacked Iran's Fordow, Isfahan and Natanz nuclear sites to destroy the country's nuclear programme.

US President Donald Trump said that the US military had carried out a "very successful" attack on three nuclear sites and warned of additional strikes if Iran retaliates.

China strongly condemns the US attacks on Iran and bombing of nuclear facilities under the safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency, a spokesman of the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a comment posted on the ministry's website.

The actions of the US seriously violate the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and international law, and have exacerbated tensions in West Asia, the spokesperson said.

"China calls on the parties to the conflict, Israel in particular, to reach a ceasefire as soon as possible, ensure the safety of civilians, and start dialogue and negotiation," the spokesperson added.

China stands ready to work with the international community to pool efforts, uphold justice and work for restoring peace and stability in West Asia, the spokesperson further said.

Besides being a close ally of Iran, China is also a large importer of Iranian oil.

The conflict between Iran, Israel and the involvement of the US concerns China as nearly 45 per cent of its oil passes through the Strait of Hormuz, which Tehran threatens to close, which could lead to major oil supply disruptions.

On Thursday, Chinese President Xi Jinping held telephone talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the Israel-Iran war and called for an immediate ceasefire “especially” by Israel and stop attacks on civilians.

In his first comments on the current Israel and Iran conflict, Xi said a ceasefire is an urgent priority and the use of force is not the right way to resolve international disputes.

Earlier on Sunday, China's official media said the US bombing on three Iranian nuclear sites has only served to push the already fragile situation in West Asia toward the abyss.

Meanwhile, experts here said the American bunker-buster bombs used in strikes may not be enough to destroy Iran's nuclear plants hidden deep underground.

