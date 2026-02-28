Sonitpur (Assam) [India], February 28 (ANI): Assam BJP Saturday launched the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' across the state in view of preparations for the upcoming Assembly polls.

The first phase of the journey will run from February 28 to March 9.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will inaugurate the yatra from the Gupteshwar Devalay in Dhekiajuli.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP MP Pradan Baruah said, "The Jan Ashirwad Yatra is starting from today. In this program, along with our Chief Minister, national leaders and state committee members will also be present. The objective of this journey is for our Chief Minister to go to the common people, meet them, and seek their blessings. Through this, people will get information about the work we have done in the last 10 years, especially the work done by our Chief Minister in the last 5 years. Our party is making efforts to make this journey successful."

One of the participants said, "The Jan Ashirwad Yatra begins today. We wish the yatra great success, as it is intended to connect with the people of Assam and seek their blessings and support."

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will officially kick off the campaign from the Dhekiajuli assembly constituency.

To establish direct contact with people across every region of Assam, the "Jan Ashirwad Yatra" will commence under the leadership of CM Sarma and state party President Dilip Saikia.

The yatra will begin at the Gupteshwar Temple, aiming to connect with one lakh people daily. The party has already announced an eight-day initial phase of the programme, which will continue until March 9.

According to the State BJP, through this yatra, the developmental and welfare initiatives of both the Central and State Governments will be taken to the people, while also seeking the blessings of the citizens of Assam for the forthcoming assembly elections.

Earlier on Friday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched the BJP's "Election Songs" for the assembly poll campaign.

During a programme held at the BJP State Headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati, three "Election Songs" for the Assam Legislative Assembly Election 2026 campaign were officially released by the CM.

The unveiling ceremony was hosted by Party General Secretary and MLA Diplu Ranjan Sarma and attended by the Convenor of the Assembly Election Management Committee and Member of Parliament from Lakhimpur Lok Sabha Constituency, Pradan Baruah; National Vice President Rekha Verma; and Member of Parliament Bansuri Swaraj. (ANI)

