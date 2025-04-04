Beijing [China], April 4 (ANI): Following Japan's condemnation of China's recent military exercises near Taiwan, the Chinese Foreign Ministry firmly rejected Japan's criticism, stating that it violated the "one-China principle" and emphasised that China's military actions were legitimate and necessary to safeguard national sovereignty.

While addressing a press briefing on Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said, "Japan's words and actions blatantly violate the one-China principle. We strongly deplore and firmly oppose that and have lodged serious protests with Japan. China's joint exercises are aimed at warning and containing 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces, and it is a legitimate and necessary action to defend China's national sovereignty and uphold national unity."

Also Read | Florida Couple Caught Having Sex on Historic Wild Cow Prairie Cemetery Grave, Drugs Found in Car.

He added, "Japan has no right to point fingers at this, still less interfere with it. Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory. The Taiwan question is at the core of China's core interests, and bears on the political foundation of China-Japan relations and basic trust between the two countries."

He further urged Japan to honor its commitments on the Taiwan issue, stop interfering in China's internal affairs, and abide by the one-China principle.

Also Read | Pakistan Road Accident: Teenage Girl Killed by Speeding Ambulance in Karachi.

"Japan committed innumerable crimes during its colonial rule over Taiwan of more than 50 years, and bears serious historical responsibilities to the Chinese people. It should act all the more prudently. This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-fascist War. We urge Japan to deeply reflect on history, uphold the principles in the four political documents between China and Japan and honor its solemn commitments on the Taiwan question, immediately stop interfering in China's internal affairs, and abide by the one-China principle with concrete actions," Guo said.

On Thursday, the US and the EU restated their disapproval of any unilateral alterations to the "status quo" in the Taiwan Strait following China's military's recent series of joint drills around Taiwan.

US President Donald Trump "emphasises the significance of upholding peace in the Taiwan Strait, advocating for a peaceful resolution to cross-strait issues, and reiterating our disapproval of any unilateral attempts to modify the status quo through force or coercion," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was quoted by the Taipei Times.

The EU's foreign policy body, the European External Action Service (EEAS), expressed its apprehension regarding the Chinese exercises, indicating that the drills were "heightening cross-strait tensions," Taipei Times reported.

"The EU has a vested interest in maintaining the status quo in the Taiwan Strait. We oppose any unilateral actions that shift the status quo through force or intimidation," an EEAS spokesperson was quoted by Taipei Times. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)