Beijing [China], March 11 (ANI): China has recorded numerous cyberattacks from abroad since late February, media reports said on Friday.

This information was revealed by China's National Computer Network Emergency Response Technical Team/Coordination Center, Xinhua reported on Friday.

Also Read | Sony Music Suspends All Operations in Russia.

Most of the cyberattacks came from the United States and their goal was to seize control over Chinese computers and use them for attacks against Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus, the report said.

Cyber-attacks aimed to target Russia in 87 per cent of cases, the report added.

Also Read | Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky Says 'No Chemical Weapons Were Developed in the Country'.

Russia launched a "military operation" in Ukraine on February 24, which it claimed was a response to calls from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk for protection against attacks by Ukrainian troops.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the "special operation" is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.

A number of countries including the US, Canada, and Australia have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Russia, prompting many international businesses to leave the Russian market. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)