Lasko [Slovenia], January 26 (ANI): After Lithuania, another member of the European Union - Slovenia - has shown the courage to stand against China and its aggressive political and economic moves, as the Central European country has openly disclosed its plan to establish a representative office in Taiwan.

Lithuania and Slovenia are members of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and plan to set up their own representative offices in Taiwan, a close US ally. Their move has left China shocked and fuming.

According to The Singapore Post, Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa disclosed his plans to establish a representative office in Taiwan. He stated that he had visited Taiwan four or five times, and that Taiwanese should have the right to determine their future.

"Taiwan is a democratic country that respects international democratic standards and international laws, the Slovenian Prime Minister stated in the interview whichis being talked about in the diplomatic circles," reported The Singapore Post.

The modalities of the diplomatic relations are still not clear but PM has clearly stated that Slovenia and Taiwan are working on "exchanging representatives. "This will not be on the level of embassies. It will be on the same level as many of the EU member countries," The Singapore Post quoting Janez Jansa reported.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian had stated that China was "shocked by this and strongly opposed to it."

Describing it as a dangerous statement made by the Slovenian leader, Lijian said that the statement overtly challenges the One-China principle and supports Taiwan independence. Zhao literally warned that no one should underestimate the strong determination, firm will and strong ability of the Chinese people to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity, according to The Singapore Post.

Lithuania was the first to grant de-jure recognition to Slovenia, while Slovenia was among the first to recognize Lithuanian re-independence. Both countries joined NATO and the European Union at the same time, according to the media outlet. (ANI)

