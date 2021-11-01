Beijing [China] November 1 (ANI): Jailed Human Rights lawyer Yu Wensheng's wife has set up a legal consultancy to assist people struggling with the justice system in China.

Xu Yan's husband is currently serving four-year imprisonment on the charges of 'incitement to subvert state power', Radio Free Asia reported.

"Yu Wensheng will be allowed to return home in about four months' time but his license to practise law has been revoked, Xu was quoted as saying by Radio Free Asia.

"This will have a huge impact on his career, and on our family," Xu added.

Xu's husband was detained as a part of the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP's) nationwide operation that targeted Human Rights lawyers.

Yu Wensheng was granted the Martin Ennals Award 2021 earlier this year for his work as a human rights defender.

The Martin Ennals Foundation called him "one of the best-known and most intrepid human rights activists" in China, acknowledging that Yu has been subjected to arbitrary detention, a secret trial, and the removal of his license to practice law, Radio Free Asia reported.

Meanwhile, Beijing is also being criticized by countries for violation of Human Rights in the country, particularly in Xinjiang, Tibet, Hong Kong and Inner Mongolia.

A group of 43 countries has denounced China for its human rights abuse of Uyghur Muslims. (ANI)

