Beijing, Apr 4 (PTI) China on Friday launched an anti-dumping probe into certain imports of medical CT tubes originating from the United States and India, as well as a separate industrial competitiveness investigation into broader imports of medical CT tubes.

Computed Tomography or CT is a computerised x-ray imaging procedure generating cross-sectional images called tomographic images giving better, detailed information than conventional x-rays.

The anti-dumping investigation, in response to the application from the domestic industry, concerns certain ball-bearing medical CT tubes originating from the United States and India, an official with the ministry said, state-run Xinhua news agency reported here.

Preliminary evidence submitted by the applicants shows that from 2022 to 2024, the volume of dumped imports of these products from the two countries increased by 13 per cent, while their prices continued to decline, the official said.

These imports have depressed domestic prices, resulting in operating difficulties and losses for domestic producers, the official added.

