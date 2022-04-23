Beijing [China], April 23 (ANI): The Chinese mainland reported 2,971 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, of which 2,736 were reported in Shanghai, said the National Health Commission on Saturday.

Besides Shanghai, the rest of the local cases were reported in 16 other provincial-level regions including 136 in the northeastern province of Jilin, and six in Beijing, reported Xinhua citing the commission.

China also reported 21,355 locally transmitted asymptomatic infections of the novel coronavirus on Friday, of which, 20,634 were reported in Shanghai.

Of 30,662 confirmed COVID-19 cases undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country, as many as 3,127 recoveries were reported on Friday.

However, as many as 12 people, all in Shanghai, succumbed to the infection on Friday, bringing the mainland's total COVID-19 deaths to 4,686, Xinhua reported. (ANI)

