New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday said that it has seen recent reports on China undertaking construction work along the border areas with India and asserted that the government keeps a constant watch on all developments having a bearing on India's security and takes all the necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The MEA said China has undertaken such infrastructure construction in the past several years and the government too has stepped up border infrastructure which has provided much-needed connectivity to the local population.

"We have seen recent reports on China undertaking construction work along the border areas with India. China has undertaken such infrastructure construction activity in the past several years. In response, our Government too has stepped up border infrastructure including the construction of roads, bridges etc, which has provided much-needed connectivity to the local population along the border," the ministry said.

It said the government remains committed to the objective of creating infrastructure along the border areas for the improvement of livelihood of its citizens, including in Arunachal Pradesh.

"Government keeps a constant watch on all developments having a bearing on India's security and takes all the necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity," the ministry said.

MEA's response came after a media report that China has resorted to construction in border area in Arunachal Pradesh.

There were reports earlier of China having constructed three new villages near Arunachal Pradesh border.

India and China are in standoff in Ladakh for over eight months following actions of the Chinese Army. (ANI)

