Beijing [China], January 8 (ANI): China on Friday reported 159 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

As per the National Health Commission daily report, 95 cases were locally transmitted, while 64 were new imported cases, reported Xinhua.

Of the new local cases, 46 were reported in Shaanxi, 43 in Henan, four in Zhejiang, and two in Guangdong, the commission said.

Also reported were 64 new imported cases in 10 provincial-level regions, according to the commission, reported Xinhua.

One suspected case from outside the mainland was newly reported in Shanghai, said the commission.

Meanwhile, China on Thursday reported 174 cases of COVID-19. (ANI)

