Beijing [China], November 24 (ANI): China has reported 22 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, including two domestically transmitted cases and 20 imported ones, Chinese state media reported.

The locally transmitted cases were reported in Tianjin and Shanghai, Xinhua reported citing the National Health Commission on Tuesday.

Also Read | Vaccination Against COVID-19 Will Be a ‘Necessity’ For International Travellers on Australia’s Qantas Airlines.

According to Xinhua, the total number of imported cases in the country has reached 3,804, the commission said in its daily report Tuesday.

Four new imported cases each were reported in Fujian and Guangdong, three each in Shanghai and Sichuan, two each in Jiangsu and Shaanxi, and one each in Inner Mongolia and Henan, it added.

Also Read | Nicaragua: 17 Dead, 25 Injured in Truck Accident in Montanita.

Among all the imported cases, 3,501 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery while 303 remained hospitalised.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.

As the country is witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases, the commission has urged local authorities to step up epidemic monitoring and information reporting at a recent national teleconference.

It has called for unremitting efforts to maintain COVID-19 containment measures to guard against an epidemic rebound over the winter and spring. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)