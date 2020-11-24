Australia, November 24: International air travellers will need to be vaccinated against Covid-19 to fly with Australia's Qantas Airlines. According to an AFP report, Qantas CEO Alan Joyce informed that the Australian flag carrier would implement the measure once a coronavirus vaccine was made available to the public.

The airline's CEO further added that rule was likely to become "common" across the industry. It has not been decided whether vaccination would be required if one is travelling in the domestic route. CEO Alan Joyce was quoted saying, "Whether you need that domestically, we will have to see what happens with Covid-19 in the market but certainly, for international visitors coming out (to Australia) and people leaving the country, we think that is a necessity." Qantas Airlines' 7-Hour 'Flight to Nowhere' Sells Out in 10 Minutes! Know About This Emerging Travel Trend Becoming Popular Amid The Pandemic.

Qantas has grounded more than 200 planes and fired 8,500 staff as it attempts to offset a US$1.9 billion loss caused by the collapse in demand for air travel. Ever since the COVID-19 outbreak, Australia's international borders have effectively been closed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

