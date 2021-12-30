Beijing [China], December 30 (ANI): China on Thursday imposed countermeasures on five US individuals including former US commerce minister Wilbur Ross and USCC president Carolyn Bartholomew in accordance with China's Anti-Sanction Law in response to US sanctions on Chinese officials over Hong Kong.

Under the restrictions, these US individuals sanctioned are not allowed to enter the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macao, and their assets in China will be frozen.

They are also forbidden to trade with Chinese citizens and institutions, Global Times reported citing the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

In July, the US sanctioned seven Chinese officials including five deputy directors of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in Hong Kong over Beijing's crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong.

In response to the wrong acts of the US, China said decided to take countermeasures in accordance with the Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law to sanction the five US individuals by banning them from entering China and freezing their assets in China. (ANI)

