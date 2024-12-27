Beijing, Dec 27 (AP) The Chinese government placed sanctions on seven companies on Friday in response to recent US announcements of military sales and aid to Taiwan, the self-governing island that China claims as part of its territory.

The sanctions also come in response to the recent approval of the US government's annual defence spending bill, which a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement said “includes multiple negative sections on China.”

China objects to American military assistance for Taiwan and often imposes sanctions on related companies after a sale or aid package is announced. The sanctions generally have a limited impact, because American defence companies don't sell arms or other military goods to China. The US is the main supplier of weapons to Taiwan for its defence.

The seven companies being sanctioned are Insitu Inc., Hudson Technologies Co., Saronic Technologies, Inc., Raytheon Canada, Raytheon Australia, Aerkomm Inc. and Oceaneering International Inc., the Foreign Ministry statement said. It said that “relevant senior executives” of the companies are also sanctioned, without naming any.

Any assets they have in China will be frozen, and organisations and individuals in China are prohibited from engaging in any activity with them, it said.

US President Joe Biden last week authorised up to USD 571 million in Defence Department material and services and military education and training for Taiwan. Separately, the Defence Department announced that USD 295 million in military sales had been approved.

The US defence bill boosts military spending to USD 895 billion and directs resources toward a more confrontational approach to China. It establishes a fund that could be used to send military resources to Taiwan in much the same way that the US has backed Ukraine. It also expands a ban on US military purchases of Chinese products ranging from drone technology to garlic for military commissaries.

Zhang Xiaogang, a Chinese Defence Ministry spokesperson, said earlier this week that the US is hyping up the “so-called” threat from China to justify increased military spending.

“US military spending has topped the world and keeps increasing every year,” he said at a press conference. "This fully exposes the belligerent nature of the US and its obsession with hegemony and expansion.”

The Foreign Ministry statement said the US moves violate agreements between the two countries on Taiwan, interfere in China's domestic affairs and undermine the nation's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Taiwan's government said earlier this month that China had sent dozens of ships into nearby seas to practice a blockade of the island, a move that Taiwan said undermined peace and stability and disrupted international shipping and trade. China has not confirmed or commented on the reported military activity. (AP)

