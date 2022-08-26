Beijing [China], August 26 (ANI): Upset with the visit by US Senator Marsha Blackburn to Taiwan, China on Friday said such actions "seriously" violate the one-China principle and added that Beijing will continue to take strong measures to resolutely defend its sovereignty and integrity.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin in a statement deplored the visit saying, "the US lawmaker's visit to China's Taiwan region seriously violates the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-US joint communiques, and goes against the US's commitment of maintaining only non-official ties with the Taiwan region."

Earlier, tensions between US and China heightened following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the self-governed island outrightly defying pressure from Beijing.

"There is only one China in the world and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory. The government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China," the Chinese spokesperson said.

The visit by Pelosi became the highest-ranking US official to touch down on the island in 25 years, was cited by Beijing as the trigger for several days of large-scale military exercises in which China fired missiles over Taiwan and several Chinese warplanes breached Taiwan's air defence identification zone.

Post Pelosi's visit, a US delegation, and then Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb also visited Taiwan. Now in continuation of the pattern, the US Senator visited the island nation, which has irked China.

Condemning the visit, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson noted, "We will not waver in opposing "Taiwan independence" separatist activities and external interference. We urge the relevant US politician to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques, immediately stop all forms of official interactions with Taiwan, and immediately stop sending wrong signals to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces."

"China will continue to take strong measures to resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity."

However, these warnings by China have had no effect whatsoever on the US Senator. Senator Marsha Blackburn vowed not to be bullied by China and said, "Xi Jinping doesn't scare me."

"I will not be bullied by Communist China into turning my back on the island. Taiwan is our strongest partner in the Indo-Pacific Region. Regular high-level visits to Taipei are long-standing US policy," Blackburn said in a statement, reported CNN.

In a series of tweets, the US senator, who does not represent the Biden administration, reiterated her support for Taiwan, reported CNN."I will never kowtow to the Chinese Communist Party," she said in one. "I will continue to stand with the (Taiwanese) and their right to freedom and democracy. Xi Jinping doesn't scare me," she added later, referring to China's leader.The trip by Blackburn, a Tennessee Republican who sits on the Senate Armed Services Committee, follows a number of recent visits by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other US officials.

China's ruling Communist Party claims Taiwan is part of its territory, despite having never governed it, and has refused to rule out the use of force to bring it under control.

The US has no formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, but is bound by law to provide the island with defensive weapons and has remained intentionally ambiguous on whether it would intervene militarily in the event of a Chinese attack.

On Friday, Blackburn met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and emphasized the values of democracy and freedom, which she said Washington shares with Taiwan, reported CNN.

"The CCP will stop at nothing to achieve global domination and destroy Taiwan's independence. That's why I'm in Taipei to discuss ways to strengthen our relationships with @iingwen," tweeted Blackburn.

"It is important indeed that freedom-loving nations support Taiwan as they seek to support to preserve their independence and their freedom," Blackburn said. Tsai said the recent visits by US public figures have "reinforced Taiwan's determination to defend itself," reported CNN.

"We look forward to continuing to help and support Taiwan as they push forward as an independent nation," Blackburn said. Under the longstanding "One China" policy, the US acknowledges Beijing's position that Taiwan is part of China, but has never officially recognized the Communist Party's claim to the self-governing island of 23 million.

The US senator will also meet the Secretary-General of the National Security Council Wellington Koo and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu during her three-day visit, Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said.

China had no immediate comment on Blackburn's visit but has made plain its anger since Pelosi's visit with both the military exercises and statements saying the actions of US politicians and government policies are threatening the status quo across the Taiwan Strait.

China's Foreign Ministry condemned Pelosi for what it described as her "vicious and provocative actions," saying her trip to Taiwan amounted to "seriously interfering in China's internal affairs."

"US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi insisted on visiting Taiwan in disregard of China's serious concerns and firm opposition, seriously interfering in China's internal affairs, seriously undermining China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, seriously trampling on the one-China principle, and seriously threatening the peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," the ministry said. (ANI)

