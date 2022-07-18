Beijing [China], July 18 (ANI): A senior member of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has been expelled from public office over serious violations of Party discipline and laws, the country's top anti-graft body announced Monday.

Yu Luming, former vice chairman of the Beijing Municipal Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, was dismissed from office for graft, Xinhua news agency reported.

The punishment was handed down following an investigation by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission upon the approval of the CPC Central Committee.

According to the Chinese news agency, the investigation found that Yu accepted gifts and money, and obtained large returns through private lending. It also found that Yu took undue advantage of his positions to help others in land transfer, project approval and project contracting, and illegally accepted a vast amount of money and valuables in return.

Yu has severely violated the Party's discipline and committed duty-related offences, the top anti-graft body said, adding that he is also suspected of the crime of bribery, according to Xinhua.

In line with Party regulations and laws, a decision has been made to expel him from the Party and dismiss him from public office, confiscate his illicit gains, and hand over his case for judicial proceedings. (ANI)

