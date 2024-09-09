World News | China Spies with Its Big, Red Eye

Singapore, September 9 (ANI): Espionage is a fundamental part of how nations operate, collecting information and parrying foreign influence. China has arguably one of the world's largest intelligence agencies, utilizing paid employees, a host of proxy organizations like the United Front Work Department (UFWD) and even civilians that collect data for the government.
Western countries spent years focusing on Islamic terrorism, especially after the 9/11 attacks. Yet many intelligence agencies were slow to transition to the threat from China, whose spies have three main aims - to shape political and economic trends to advance Chinese interests; to gather information on sensitive industries (e.g. defence technologies); and to monitor diaspora populations (e.g. Uyghurs).
Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Modi, RSS in US: Congress Leader Pawan Khera Comes in Support of LoP, Accuses BJP and RSS of Restricting Women to Traditional Roles, Asserts 'Congress Believes in Freedom'.
Whenever caught in nefarious activities, where hacking remains a preferred modus operandi, China screams phrases like "malicious slander" or "groundless accusations". However, the FBI states on its website: "The counterintelligence and economic espionage efforts emanating from the government of China and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) are a grave threat to the economic wellbeing and democratic values of the United States ... The Chinese government is employing tactics that seek to influence lawmakers and public opinion to achieve policies that are more favorable to China."
It added that a whole-of-society response is necessary to counter Chinese efforts targeting "businesses, academic institutions, researchers, lawmakers and the general public".
Also Read | 'Rahul Gandhi Often Praises China': BJP Takes Potshots at Leader of Opposition for Targeting Ruling Government in US, Says 'Congress Leader Criticiseseye-6252507.html&text=World+News+%7C+China+Spies+with+Its+Big%2C+Red+Eye&via=latestly" title="Tweet">