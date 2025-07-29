Beijing [China] July 29 (ANI): Beijing is initiating a charm offensive directed at the younger demographic in Australia. As reported by ABC News, in this new chapter of China-Australia diplomacy, Chinese President Xi Jinping is focusing on reaching out to youth, including teenagers and university students, to help facilitate this initiative.

Following Chinese Premier Li Qiang's meeting with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the Great Hall of the People last week, both parties issued a joint statement agreeing to "encourage more young Australians to travel to China" through Beijing's youth exchange initiatives.

Albanese's notable visit came after the diplomatic thaw that began with his meeting with Xi in Bali in 2022. Since that time, China has progressively lifted trade sanctions, reinstated high-level discussions, and expressed a wish to mend relations with Canberra, particularly through people-to-people connections, according to ABC News.

In late 2023, Beijing introduced the Young Envoys Scholarship (Y-E-S) program in collaboration with the United States, intending to bring 50,000 young Americans to China over five years. The Chinese government covers travel expenses, lodging, meals, and outings, allowing participants to visit significant cities, universities, and cultural sites, all designed to showcase a favourable view of China. This model is now gradually being extended to other nations, including Australia, following the joint outcome statement from Albanese and Li.

While no official quota has been set for Australia, Beijing's intention is evident: it seeks to increase the number of young Australians visiting China and is prepared to finance it. Youth exchanges serve to portray a more relatable image of China, counter negative global perceptions, and foster goodwill, as mentioned in the ABC News report.

The 50,000-person initiative in the US has drawn scrutiny, with participants noting they were guided away from sensitive political discussions, cautioned about their online posts, and shown a curated version of life in China. Many of these initiatives operate under the oversight of the Chinese Communist Party's International Liaison Department, the agency tasked with managing foreign political relations.

The youth exchange initiative emerges amidst ongoing public concern regarding China's Confucius Institutes, which seek to promote the Chinese language and culture in foreign educational institutions but have faced criticism for pushing Beijing's political agenda, as reported by ABC News. (ANI)

