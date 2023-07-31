Beijing [China], July 31 (ANI): Tens of thousands of people fled their homes in Beijing after Typhoon Doksuri — one of the strongest storms in years — led to torrential rain across China amid a warning of another hurricane-level storm, CNN reported.

Notably, China is reeling from extreme weather events this summer, much like much of the world. Earlier, heat waves scorched Beijing, before than usual this year while records have been set worldwide for global temperatures, ocean heat and the loss of sea ice.

Doksuri hurtled into the southeastern coastal province of Fujian late last week, weakening as it carved its way north but bringing huge amounts of rain to at least five northern Chinese provinces since Saturday.

As of Sunday night, more than 31,000 people were evacuated from the Chinese capital, CNN reported citing state broadcaster CCTV.

Another half million people in the southern province of Fujian were forced to evacuate from flooding, CNN reported citing state news agency Xinhua.

The storm killed two and another two went missing while mushroom picking in northeastern Liaoning province, CCTV further reported.

Meanwhile, the precipitation in Beijing could break records as nearly 40 inches of rain is projected to pour over the southwestern parts of the capital and neighbouring Hebei province, CNN reported citing the China Meteorological Administration on Monday.

Heavy downpours are expected to continue through Tuesday, increasing concerns about dangerous flooding and landslides.

The intense downpours in the capital has prompted the temporary closure of several railroads and highways, while schools also remained closed and people were told to stay indoors.

Earlier on Monday, nine districts of Beijing were under a red rainstorm alert, the highest in the country’s warning mechanism, while the weather signal was downgraded to the second-highest level in other parts. At least 95 other weather warnings were issued across the country.

Doksuri is the most powerful typhoon to make landfall in China and the strongest storm to hit Fujian since Typhoon Saomi in 2006, according to CNN Weather based on preliminary information.

Before hitting Fujian it had killed at least 39 people in the Philippines and lashed parts of southern Taiwan.

The closest and most powerful storm to pass near Beijing was Rita back in 1972. (ANI)

