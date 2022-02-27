Beijing [China], February 27 (ANI): China is preparing to evacuate its about 6,000 stranded nationals in Ukraine amid ongoing tension between Russia and Ukraine.

On Thursday, the Chinese embassy in Kyiv issued a notice regarding the evacuation and said that the authorities are preparing charter flights for the process, Global Times has reported.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Rejects Belarus as Location for Peace Talks.

The charter flights will be dispatched according to the safety situation and will be notified in advance, the embassy said.

Meanwhile, the embassy in Ukraine has issued two security alerts for Chinese citizens and companies in the country in one day. The embassy said that, although activities have been affected, there was no panic, Global Times added.

Also Read | Indian Student Refuses to Fly Out of Ukraine Without His Pet Dog.

It also asked all Chinese nationals to monitor the evolving situation.

At present, there are about 6,000 Chinese nationals in Ukraine, mainly in Kyiv, Lvov, Kharkov, Odessa and Sumy, according to Global Times.

In the early hours on Thursday, Russia had launched a special military operation after the recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk.

The Western countries have strongly condemned the Russian military operations and imposed severe sanctions on Moscow. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)