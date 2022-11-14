New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Ahead of G20 Summit which is all set to take place in Bali, Indonesia, China noted that maintaining good relations between Beijing and New Delhi is in interests of both countries and their people, according to a read-out released by China's Foreign Ministry on Monday.

"Maintaining sound relations is in the fundamental interest of both China and India and the two peoples," stated the readout of Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning.

Also Read | Haiti Prime Minister Ariel Henry Ousts Top Officials Amid US Sanctions.

She said that Beijing is hopeful that both sides follow through on the important common understandings reached between the Chinese and Indian leaders, and promote sound and steady development of the relations.

"We hope the Indian side will work with China in the same direction, follow through on the important common understandings reached between the Chinese and Indian leaders, promote sound and steady development of the relations, and safeguard the common interests of the two countries and our fellow developing countries," Mao Ning said.

Also Read | South Africa: Indian-Origin Minor Girl Abducted in Cape Town, Triggers Protests by Residents.

However, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman did not confirm the meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20 summit and said, "I have nothing to share."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold bilateral meetings with various G20 (Group of 20 countries) leaders during his official visit to Bali to participate in the 17th G20 Leaders' Summit, according to the press statement released by Prime Minister's Office.

Ahead of his official visit, PM Modi said, "On the sidelines of the G20 Summit, I will meet with leaders of several other participating countries, and review the progress in India's bilateral relations with them."

This G20 Summit is particularly special because India will hold the presidency of the G20 Summit from 1st December 2022 for a one-year period, and the presidency handover will take place during the Summit in Bali.

The Bali Summit, slated for November 15-16, comprises three working sessions at the leaders' level, in which PM Modi will be participating. These include sessions on food and energy security, a session on digital transformation, and a session on health.

The G20 Summit program also includes a leaders' visit to what is called Bahasa Indonesia, Taman Hutan Raya, a mangrove forest in Bali, on November 16. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)