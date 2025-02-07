Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 7 (ANI): The Tibetan Centre for Human Rights and Democracy (TCHRD), a Tibetan non-governmental nonprofit human rights organisation, has released a new report in its Dissenting Voices series, shedding light on the Chinese government's increasing repression of freedom of expression and information in Tibet, particularly under Chinese President Xi Jinping's leadership.

As per the report, since Xi's rise to power, China has imposed a deeply authoritarian agenda, tightening its grip on Tibet through extensive surveillance, censorship, and legal tools designed to stifle dissent. The TCHRD report outlines how these repressive measures have escalated over the past decade, with the Chinese government systematically curbing freedoms that once allowed Tibetans to voice their cultural and political opinions.

The report says that the Chinese authorities have implemented a far-reaching surveillance apparatus that extends into every facet of Tibetan life. The enforcement of legal frameworks such as the Cybersecurity Law and National Intelligence Law has empowered the state to monitor online activities, criminalize dissent, and control public discourse. Real-name registration laws have eliminated the possibility of online anonymity, making Tibetans highly vulnerable to punishment if they express any opposition to the state. This widespread monitoring creates an atmosphere of fear, severely curbing free expression and encouraging self-censorship.

In its report, TCHRD highlighted the devastating impact of these policies on Tibetan intellectual and cultural life. It claims that over the past decade, Tibetans who have made significant contributions to preserving and promoting Tibetan language, culture, and literature such as artists, writers, singers, and thought leaders have faced increasing persecution. Many of these individuals have been subjected to arbitrary detention, enforced disappearances, and imprisonment on vague or politically motivated charges. The report says that the Chinese government's relentless suppression of these voices is not just an attack on free speech but also a concerted effort to erase Tibetan cultural identity and force assimilation into the broader Chinese state narrative.

This report underscores the dire consequences of Xi Jinping's crackdown on freedom of expression, calling attention to the ongoing efforts to suppress the Tibetan people's rights to self-determination and cultural preservation. (ANI)

