Washington [US], Aug 9 (ANI): US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Saturday (local time) said that China's entry into Iran will destabilise the Middle East.

"China's entry into Iran will destabilise the Middle East. Iran remains the world's largest state sponsor of terror, and to have access to weapons systems and commerce and money flowing from the Chinese Communist Party only compounds that risk for that region," said Pompeo.

Also Read | Mohan Bhagwat On Two-Day Bhopal Visit From Tomorrow, Will Meet RSS Functionaries to Discuss COVID-19 Relief Work: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on August 8, 2020.

He said that the tide is turning as the like-minded countries are coming together to counter China's aggression.

"The tide is turning. All across the world, the threat from the Chinese Communist Party is becoming clearer and clearer, and nations that are like-minded are beginning to come together to rebalance, to push back against this, to protect our freedom and democracy," Pompeo added. (ANI)

Also Read | India, China Conclude Major General-Level Talks, Disengagement in Ladakh Including Depsang Plains Area Discussed: Reports.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)