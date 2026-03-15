Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 15 (ANI) China's newly approved Law on Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress has drawn strong criticism from Tibetan advocacy groups, who warn that the legislation could intensify efforts to assimilate Tibetans and weaken their cultural identity.

The Tibet Action Institute (TAI) sharply condemned the passage of the law, stating that it formalises policies already being implemented in Tibetan regions that critics say threaten the survival of Tibetan language, culture, and traditions. The law was approved by China's top legislature, the National People's Congress, during the concluding session of its annual parliamentary meeting in Beijing, as reported by Phayul.

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According to Phayul, the legislation, which is scheduled to take effect on July 1, 2026, outlines the Chinese government's framework for managing ethnic affairs and strengthening national integration under the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

However, Tibetan rights advocates argue that the policy signals a deeper shift toward enforced cultural assimilation. Speaking after the law's adoption, Tibet Action Institute Director Lhadon Tethong said the measure effectively legitimises policies that critics claim are already undermining Tibetan identity.

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She stated that the law provides a formal legal structure for controversial measures such as residential boarding schools for Tibetan children, which activists say separate children from their cultural roots and language. TAI highlighted several provisions within the legislation that could significantly affect Tibetan communities.

Among the most contentious aspects is the requirement that Mandarin Chinese be used in official communication and education, which activists believe will further marginalise Tibetan language use. Critics say this move weakens earlier protections granted under China's Regional Ethnic Autonomy Law of 1984, which previously allowed limited use of minority languages.

The law also encourages interethnic marriages, promotes mixed residential communities, and requires families and schools to instil loyalty to the Chinese Communist Party among children. Rights groups fear these measures could accelerate the erosion of distinct ethnic identities in Tibet, as highlighted by Phayul.

TAI further stated that the legislation grants authorities power to punish individuals accused of spreading ideas deemed harmful to "ethnic unity." Activists believe this clause could be used against Tibetan parents who advocate for education in their native language or attempt to preserve traditional customs.

The organisation also pointed to a recent report by the UN Special Rapporteur on Minority Issues, presented at the 61st session of the UN Human Rights Council, which examined China's policies toward Tibetan language and culture. The report stated that the state-run boarding school system could contribute to the disappearance of Tibetan identity by disrupting the transmission of language and cultural heritage across generations, as reported by Phayul. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)