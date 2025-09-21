Taipei [Taiwan] Sep 21 (ANI) Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has sharply criticised Beijing after a planned Taiwanese art exhibition in Kazakhstan was suddenly scrapped, accusing China of interfering in cultural exchanges to further isolate Taiwan.

According to MOFA, the exhibition "Shifting Grounds: Dissonance, Memory, and Landscape as a Site of Becoming" was scheduled to run from September 12 to October 1 at the Central State Museum in Almaty.

Curated by Taiwanese artist and curator Wang Chun-chi, it was set to feature works from eight Taiwanese artists, including Chen Yung-hsien. The museum unexpectedly terminated the contract, citing a "month-long renovation", as reported by Focus Taiwan.

According to Focus Taiwan, Taiwan's representative office in Moscow attempted to reverse the decision after learning of the cancellation on September 10, but museum officials insisted the show was a last-minute addition that clashed with its schedule. Despite the explanation, MOFA argued that it was unreasonable to cancel after artists had already arrived and preparations were complete.

Further doubt was cast when Taiwanese art media outlet ARTouch revealed that a fashion event was held at the same museum just one week later, contradicting the museum's claim of renovations. MOFA said the circumstances carried "clear traces" of Beijing's hand, though no concrete proof was offered.

In its statement, MOFA condemned China for interfering in "non-political artistic and cultural exchanges" and criticised the museum's decision to submit to pressure, calling it both "regrettable" and harmful to cultural cooperation. The ministry did not clarify if it would seek financial compensation from Kazakhstan, as cited by Focus Taiwan.

Despite the setback, MOFA reiterated Taiwan's commitment to strengthening global ties and maintaining its international presence. "China's repeated attempts to restrict Taiwan will not stop us from deepening cooperation across all sectors," the ministry stated. (ANI)

