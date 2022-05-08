Beijing [China], May 8 (ANI): Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy has been engaged in military drills intensively over the past few days in the Philippine Sea to the east of the island of Taiwan and south of Japan.

With the Liaoning aircraft carrier group to Taiwan's east, the PLA also dispatched an increased number of different types of warplanes and additional warships from the Chinese mainland west of the island of Taiwan, Global times reported citing analysts.

After reports that PLA Navy flotilla, consisting of the aircraft carrier Liaoning, a Type 055 large destroyer, three Type 052D destroyers, a Type 052C destroyer, a Type 054A frigate and a Type 901 comprehensive supply ship, sailed from the East China Sea through the Miyako Strait to the Pacific Ocean on May 2, Japan's Ministry of Defense Joint Staff released monitoring reports for four consecutive days from Wednesday to Saturday.

It said the carrier group conducted intensive, cross-day-and-night carrier-based aircraft training with live munitions in the Philippine Sea east of the island of Taiwan and south of Japan from Tuesday to Friday, Global Times reported.

Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan despite the separate two sides being governed separately for more than seven decades. Taipei continues to counter the Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the US. (ANI)

