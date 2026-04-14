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New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong said that Chinese Minister-Counsellor Chen Jianjun, together with young diplomats from the Embassy, visited Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

Xu said that the delegation visited colleges and gained an in-depth understanding of their educational operations on their April 9 and 10 visits.

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In a post on X, he said, "On April 9 and 10, my colleague Minister-Counsellor Chen Jianjun, together with young diplomats from the Embassy, visited Dehradun, Uttarakhand. He met with Prof. Surekha Dangwal, the Vice-Chancellor of Doon University and attended the Chinese New Year Gala held by the Department of Chinese Studies. The delegation also visited Government Girls Inter College Kanvaghati and Government Girls Inter College Kotdwar, toured the campuses, exchanged views with the principals, teachers and students, and gained an in-depth understanding of the schools' educational operations."

https://x.com/China_Amb_India/status/2043598059423080851?s=20

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Earlier on Monday, a delegation from the Indian Embassy in Beijing, led by Minister Shweta Singh, visited Beijing Foreign Studies University and interacted with faculty members, university authorities and students studying Indian languages, history and culture.

The visit highlighted growing cultural and educational exchanges between India and China, with students showcasing their engagement with Indian traditions and linguistic diversity.

According to details shared by the Indian Embassy in Beijing on X, the delegation held discussions with university officials and appreciated the institution's role in promoting Indian studies among Chinese students.

https://x.com/EOIBeijing/status/2043515181561680059?s=20

In a separate post, the Embassy noted that students presented a vibrant range of cultural performances, including poetry recitations and songs in Hindi, Bengali and Punjabi, reflecting their deep interest in and appreciation for Indian culture.

Earlier on the occasion of the 77th ICCR Day, the Consulate General of India in Guangzhou, along with practitioners, researchers and admirers of Indian culture from China and other countries, celebrated the 77th ICCR Day on April 9, 2026.

Consul General Gince Kuruvilla Mattam, in his remarks, highlighted the significant contributions of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) in presenting facets of Indian culture to the international community, thereby becoming a key pillar for enhancing mutual understanding. The keynote speech was given by a distinguished academician of India -China studies and the 2nd recipient of the prestigious ICCR Distinguished Indologist award, Prof. Yu Longyu of Centre for Indian Studies, Shenzhen University. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)