Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 25 (ANI): Chinese authorities have wrongfully arrested over 20 Tibetans and tortured to death a Tibetan village head Gonpo Namgyal, who was subjected to months of severe torture, including repeated electric shock sessions during his detention, as per a report in Tibet.net.

The Central Tibetan Administration reported that Namgyal, a village head in Ponkor township, Darlag County, located in the Tibetan region of Amdo (now part of Qinghai, Sichuan, and Gansu provinces) tragically died on December 18. His death comes after over seven months of inhuman treatment in custody, where he was held for participating in a cultural campaign led by the Tibetan Language Association.

The crackdown in May 2024 followed the launch of the "Pure Mother Tongue" campaign, spearheaded by the association under the leadership of Khenpo Tenpa Dhargye, a Tibetan Buddhist teacher.

The campaign aimed to preserve the Tibetan language, which has been increasingly threatened by Chinese policies promoting Mandarin as the dominant language. The Chinese government arrested Khenpo Tenpa Dhargye and Gonpo Namgyal, along with several others, accusing them of "endangering state security." They were taken to Golog Prefecture headquarters for detention, reported by the Central Tibetan Administration.

While Gonpo Namgyal was eventually released due to ill health, he passed away within three days of his release. During the preparation of his body for cremation, it was discovered that many of his internal organs had been burned, presumably due to the electric torture he endured while in custody.

Khenpo Tenpa Dhargye, a close associate of the revered Lama Jigme Phuntsok, had been a vocal advocate for the preservation of Tibetan culture, including language and traditional practices. His arrest and the ongoing uncertainty surrounding his condition have deeply concerned Tibetan communities in the region, prompting widespread religious prayers and ceremonies for his health and safe release.

The Chinese government's continued persecution of influential Tibetan figures like Khenpo Tenpa Dhargye and Gonpo Namgyal reflects its broader effort to suppress Tibetan identity and resistance. These actions are seen as part of a systematic attempt to undermine Tibetan culture and language in favour of a "Chinese national unity consciousness," at the cost of basic human rights for Tibetans. (ANI)

