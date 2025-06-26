Qingdao, Jun 26 (PTI) China's Defence Minister Dong Jun Thursday held separate bilateral meetings with his counterparts from member nations of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), including India, Chinese media reported.

The defence ministers of the SCO member states were in this port city of China to attend a two-day conclave.

Also Read | Shubhanshu Shukla Becomes First Indian To Enter International Space Station, Says 'Privilege To Be Amongst Few To See Earth From This Vantage Point' (Watch Video).

India was represented by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

There is no official word from the Indian side on Singh's reported meeting with Dong.

Also Read | 'You Have Made History!' Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan Hail Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla After Historic ISS Docking With Axiom-4 Space Mission (See Post).

A Chinese readout of the meeting said India does not seek confrontation with China and it is for enhancing communication and mutual trust.

Following the eastern Ladakh border standoff, India has been consistently maintaining that peace and stability along the border is a prerequisite for normalisation of overall ties.

The military standoff in eastern Ladakh began in May 2020 and a deadly clash at the Galwan Valley in June that year resulted in a severe downturn in ties between the two neighbours.

The face-off effectively ended following the completion of the disengagement process from the last two friction points of Demchok and Depsang under an agreement finalised on October 21.

In December last, NSA Ajit Doval visited Beijing and held talks with Wang Yi under the framework of Special Representatives (SR) dialogue on the boundary dispute.

The decision to revive the SR mechanism and other such dialogue formats was taken at a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Kazan on October 23.

The Modi-Xi meeting came two days after India and China firmed up a disengagement pact for Depsang and Demchok.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)