Colombo [Sri Lanka], April 22 (ANI): Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe will visit Sri Lanka on April 27 on a three-day visit, the second high-level visit by a senior Chinese official in recent months.

General Fenghe will be visiting the island from April 27 to 29, Colombo Page reported, citing Government Information Department.

Chinese Defence Minister is slated to hold bilateral talks with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, and other government officials.

This is the second-highest visit by a Chinese official to the island nation following the visit of Yang Jiechi, Vice Chairman, Chinese Communist Party, in October last year.

There have been concerns about Beijing seeking to increase its footprint in the country through contentious infrastructure projects.

Sri Lanka's Supreme Court is currently hearing several petitions against a Bill that will give special powers to govern the China-backed port city in Colombo. (ANI)

